Taliban representatives (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) announced the creation of a special battalion of suicide bombers, which will become part of the Afghan army. About it informs news agency The Khaama Press.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid noted that the battalion will become part of their special forces and will operate under the Ministry of Defense.

Mujahid said that if necessary, women will be recruited into the Afghan army. In addition, former officers can also be included in the future army.

Earlier, the representative of the Ministry of Defense of Afghanistan, Enayatullah Khawarizmi, said that the process of creating a new regular army of the country was completed by 80 percent. Now 100,000 military and civilian workers will serve in the armed forces.