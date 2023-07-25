Taliban | The closure of beauty salons deprives women of one of their last sources of income in Afghanistan

Salons have been one of the few places where women have still been able to meet each other.

Thousands of beauty salons in Afghanistan will close today, Tuesday, reports news agency AFP.

Last month’s closure order is yet another way the extremist Taliban regime has restricted women’s lives after seizing power in the country in 2021.

Beauty salons are one of the last ways Afghan women have been able to earn an income. According to the Afghan Women’s Chamber of Commerce, 60,000 women will lose their income as a result of the closures.

In addition, salons have been one of the few places where women have still been able to meet each other.

“We came here to spend time and talk about a common future. Now even this has been taken away from us”, says a visitor to the salon in Kabul Bahara– woman to AFP.

“Women can’t get into entertainment facilities, so what can we do? Where can we enjoy life? Where can we gather and meet each other?” he pondered.

The last one in two years, the Taliban has prevented women and girls from entering, among other things, high schools and universities, parks, fairs and gyms.

Thousands of women lost their public positions after the Taliban seized power. In addition, women are ordered to cover themselves outside the home.

The UN Human Rights Council has described the situation of women in Afghanistan as one of the worst in the world and called the Taliban’s discriminatory actions gender apartheid.

Previously in this month In Afghanistan, there was a demonstration against the closing of salons. Dozens of women participated in the demonstrations, whose gathering the police tried to prevent by shooting in the air and spraying water.

Afghan women demonstrated against the closure of salons in Kabul last week.

The Taliban regime’s Ministry of “Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice” justified the closing of the salons on the grounds that the money spent in them would cause problems for poor families and their “un-Islamicness”.

According to the ministry, excessive make-up prevents a “proper atonement”.

According to a copy of the curfew seen by AFP, the order was given by a top Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada.

Several salons were established in Kabul and other Afghan cities while US troops were in the country from 2001 to 2021.

Salons were seen as a safe place for women to meet without the presence of men and as an opportunity for women to start businesses.