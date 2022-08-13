The Taliban dispersed this Saturday with shots a demonstration of Afghan women who demanded their rights to education and workalmost a year after the fundamentalists came to power.

“We protested today to raise our voices against the Taliban, but after we arrived they started to open fire to separate the members of the demonstration and now we are hiding in a pharmacy,” said one of the activists in a video shared on social networks. .

The protesters had gathered in front of the Ministry of Education in the Afghan capital, and other videos shared by activists show people fleeing with armed men in the background and the sound of gunfire.

Since the Taliban came to power almost a year ago, Afghan women have taken to the streets sporadically to protest against the ban on access to work and the closure of secondary education for girls.

These demonstrations do not have the approval of the Taliban, who in the past have detained and assaulted protesters, as well as journalists for covering them.

Almost a year has passed since the Taliban took over

Afghan women hold banners as they take part in protests. Photo: Hoshang Hashimi / AFP

The coming to power of the Taliban on August 15 marked a setback in terms of women’s rightsto which a plethora of limitations have been imposed.

The Taliban had promised to reopen schools for girls between the ages of 12 and 18 in Afghanistan as soon as the contents were “adapted” to Islamic or Sharia law, without keeping their word.

The restrictions have drawn criticism from the international community and human rights organizations.. Amnesty International (AI) last week denounced the “stifling repression” destroying the lives of Afghan women and girls under the Taliban regime.

The interim Taliban government, for its part, has been at pains to repeat that the concerns are “unfounded.”and at the end of May the Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated that the restrictions imposed on women and girls are “in accordance with the religious and cultural practices of the society” of a Muslim majority.

