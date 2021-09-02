Iran received American military equipment, once belonging to the troops of the former Afghan government, from representatives of the Taliban (recognized as terrorist in the Russian Federation and prohibited). Writes about this edition Iran International…

Given the situation that has evolved in relations between Tehran and Washington over the past few years, the Taliban have effectively given American weapons to the sworn enemies of the United States. According to some reports, we are talking about the transfer of tanks and army SUVs (Humvees). According to eyewitnesses, they were spotted near the Iranian city of Hermsar, 80 kilometers from Tehran.

So far, Iranian officials have not commented on these reports.

The predecessor of the current US President Joe Biden, Donald Trump, used economic restrictions to pressure Iran, which also complicated relations between the countries. In addition, in 2018, Trump announced his withdrawal from the nuclear deal concluded between Western countries and Iran: according to him, the Islamic Republic limited research in the field of the nuclear program.