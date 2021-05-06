Today, Thursday, the Taliban seized an important site in the Afghan province of Kandahar after months of fighting.

Official officials said the movement had taken control of the second largest dam in Afghanistan.

Local officials said that the Dahla Dam, which supplies irrigation water to farmers through a network of canals, as well as drinking water to the state capital, is now under the control of the Taliban.

Haji Ghalbuddin, the governor of the neighboring region, confirmed that the dam was “under the control” of the movement.

“Our security forces (…) requested reinforcements, but they were not able to get them,” he said.

The Taliban’s control of the strategic dam comes after battles in neighboring Helmand province this week, just days after the US military officially began withdrawing its remaining forces in the country.

Turyalai Mahboubi, head of the water department in Kandahar, said that the Taliban had recently warned Dahleh Dam employees not to go to work.

A press correspondent in Kandahar said that last month, gunmen blew up a bridge linking the dam to the neighboring neighborhoods.

The United States built the Dahleh dam about 70 years ago to provide irrigation water to the lands of about seven provinces in Kandahar province.

In 2019, the Asian Development Bank agreed to provide a grant of $ 350 million to Afghanistan to be used in part in expansion projects for the dam.

The surrounding area has witnessed violent battles in the past six months, but security officials announced in April that the area had been cleared.

The officials indicated at the time that, before their withdrawal, the Taliban had planted mines throughout the region, including between residential compounds.