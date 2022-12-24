KABUL (Reuters) – The Afghan Taliban government ordered all local and foreign non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to stop female employees from going to work on Saturday, according to a letter from the Economy Ministry.

The letter, confirmed by Economy Ministry spokesman Abdulrahman Habib, said the employees are not allowed to work until further notice because some have not adhered to the government’s interpretation of the Islamic dress code for women.

It comes days after the Taliban-led government ordered universities to bar women, drawing strong global condemnation and sparking protests and heavy criticism in Afghanistan.

It was not immediately clear how the order affects United Nations agencies, which have a large presence in Afghanistan and have provided services amid the country’s humanitarian crisis since the Taliban seized power following the withdrawal of US forces from the country.

When asked if the rules include UN agencies, Habib said the letter applies to organizations under Afghanistan’s coordinating body for humanitarian entities, known as ACBAR. This body does not include the United Nations, but includes more than 180 local and international NGOs.

However, the United Nations frequently contracts NGOs registered in Afghanistan to carry out humanitarian work. The entities say that the employees are essential to guarantee that the women of Afghanistan have access to aid.