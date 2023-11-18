Home page politics

From: Richard Strobl

Taliban representative Abdul Bari Omar speaks in a mosque in Cologne. The Foreign Office knew nothing about his entry. (Collage) © Screenshot: Twitter

A high-ranking Taliban official appeared in Germany. The Foreign Office was probably completely clueless. The criticism is great.

Cologne – “We strongly condemn the appearance of Taliban representative Abdul Bari Omar in Cologne.” With these words, the Foreign Office spoke on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday evening. This was a reaction to the appearance of the high-ranking Taliban official in a Cologne mosque on Thursday. What is also clear is that Annalena Baerbock’s ministry apparently had no idea in advance about the appearance – and generally about the man’s entry into Germany.

The trip was not announced to the Foreign Office and the man was not issued a visa before entering Germany, the Foreign Office further explained. “We are examining further measures in close cooperation with the interior authorities and partners.”

Taliban representative appears in Germany: Baerbock’s ministry apparently clueless

Even the umbrella organization Ditib, to which the mosque belongs, distanced itself from the appearance in the prayer house in the Chorweiler district on Thursday. The “Afghan Cultural Association Cologne Meschenich” organized the event, which was announced as religious. “Contrary to contractual agreement, this turned into a political event to which a speaker unknown to us was invited,” said Ditib Köln-Chorweiler. The club was banned from entering the building.

The cultural association rejected this representation. “An apparently religious event was carried out by misusing our club’s name.” According to a statement on Friday, they were neither involved in renting the event room nor were club members present. No contract was concluded either. The club therefore filed a complaint, including for damage to its reputation.

The Foreign Office emphasized that the federal government does not recognize the Taliban. “As long as the Taliban in Afghanistan blatantly trample on human rights, especially the rights of women and girls, there will be no normalization with the Taliban regime.”

The question remains: How could the appearance in Germany have happened without the authorities themselves knowing about the entry?

Taliban representative speaks in Germany: How was he able to enter?

The most likely variant goes like this: Abdul Bari Omar apparently entered the country via the Netherlands. According to his X account, he took part in a WHO meeting there. ARD correspondent Gabor Halasz also points this out. From there it may have gone over the border into Germany and directly to the Cologne mosque. All of this without a visa for Germany, which would explain why the Foreign Office has no information about entry. By attending the WHO meeting – which was probably by invitation – the Taliban representative was apparently issued a visa for the Schengen area.

The appearance causes astonishment in Germany. Bari Omar could speak loudly Picture freely talk about the prosperous “Islamic Emirate” and the security in the country. In addition, his appearance on site was said to have been accompanied by shouts of “Long live the Emirate” and “Alluha Akbar”.

Appearance of the Taliban official “stuns”

The North Rhine-Westphalia State Chancellery condemned the Taliban official’s appearance. “The fact that members of a radical organization like the Taliban spread their ideologies unfiltered on German soil is an unspeakable occurrence,” a spokesman told the “Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger”. “All details of this matter must now be fully clarified.”

The Cologne CDU member of the Bundestag Serap Güler, who is a member of the parliament’s study commission to examine the Afghanistan mission, also criticized the matter. “This visit is stunning,” she told the Editorial Network Germany (RND). The Dititb headquarters must immediately explain how the appearance came about.

On Saturday morning, Bari Omar – who says he is the superintendent of Afghanistan’s National Food and Drug Administration – then spoke up again via “Afghan brothers” who lived in the Netherlands, Belgium, Slovakia and Germany “as well as with a number of Afghan ambassadors and diplomats”. (rist/dpa)