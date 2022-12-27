afghanistanThe Taliban’s ban on female personnel in non-governmental organizations (NGOs) does not apply to everyone. The regime makes an exception for women employees of the United Nations, international personnel and women who provide health services.

Taliban Economy Minister Mohammed Hanif said this on Monday during a meeting with the acting head of the UN UNAMA mission in Afghanistan, Ramiz Alakbarov. The German news agency DPA has obtained a copy of the minutes of the meeting.

Hanif’s ministry on Saturday ordered all NGOs not to deploy female personnel until further notice. Some female employees do not follow the strict interpretation of the Islamic dress code, is the motivation. There would have been many complaints about it.

Permits

The fundamentalist Taliban government has threatened to revoke the licenses of NGOs that do not comply with the new rules. More than 180 domestic and international NGOs are active in Afghanistan.

The Taliban’s latest restriction that discriminates against women has sparked outrage in Western countries and international institutions. Several foreign aid organizations, including Save the Children, announced that they would suspend their work in Afghanistan because of the ban. Alakbarov called on Hanif to reverse the ban during their meeting.