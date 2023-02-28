Taliban regime forces killed a commander of the Islamic State (IS) extremist group who allegedly planned attacks against diplomatic representations in the Afghan capital, the Kabul government said.

Violence in Afghanistan has recorded a significant drop since the Taliban regained power in August 2021. In recent months, however, several attacks have been claimed by the local arm of IS.

The Taliban killed Qari Fateh, “IS chief of intelligence and regional operations” on Sunday night, government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

“Fateh directly planned recent attacks in Kabul, including some against diplomatic representations, mosques and other targets,” added Mujahid.

Another IS member died in the operation against Fateh’s cell, which was based in the Khair Khana area of ​​Kabul. The Taliban posted images of two bodies in rubble on Twitter.

A UN Security Council report from July 2022 cites Fateh as a senior IS official responsible for military operations in a region spanning India, Iran and Central Asia.

IS poses the biggest security threat to the Taliban government, with attacks targeting foreigners, religious minorities and government institutions.

The two groups share a strict Sunni Islamist ideology, but IS is striving to establish a worldwide “caliphate”, while the Taliban has local aspirations to rule an independent Afghanistan.

IS claimed responsibility for a December attack on a Kabul hotel that left five Chinese wounded.

In the same month, the group attacked the Pakistani embassy in Kabul, an action that Islamabad called an “assassination attempt” against its ambassador.

The Taliban regime blames IS for a September 2022 suicide attack in Kabul that killed 54 people, including 51 women and children.