The health of Afghan women is endangered by the restrictions imposed by the Taliban regime. The lack of female personnel to care for them makes early care difficult, since it is impossible for a male doctor to care for them, but likewise girls and young people are denied secondary and higher education. Gynecology specialists fear that maternal mortality during childbirth will increase in the future, as more and more women will have to give birth at home and without medical assistance.
