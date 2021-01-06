A soldier recruited by the radical Taliban, banned in Russia, killed seven Afghan army personnel and left his post in Ghazni province. This was reported on January 6 by “RIA News“With reference to the source.

The servicemen were reportedly poisoned and shot. The assailant fled with weapons and ammunition. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the killing.

Earlier, on 2 January, Taliban militants hijacked a bus with passengers. The incident took place in the province of Herat, located in western Afghanistan.

In February 2019, the United States and the Taliban in Doha signed a peace agreement that required the American side to reduce the number of troops in Afghanistan and continue the withdrawal of its military and NATO forces for 14 months.

The Taliban movement banned in Russia was formed in Pakistan in 1992. It proclaimed its goal to create a “truly Islamic” state and was directed against the Afghan government. In early 1995, significant forces of the radical Islamic movement invaded Afghanistan from Pakistani territory. They established their authority over most of the country. In 2001, the Taliban regime in Afghanistan was liquidated by the forces of the international coalition troops. The remnants of the movement’s detachments continued to wage an armed struggle against the government. After the withdrawal of most of the international coalition forces in the country, the activities of the Taliban intensified.

Moscow, as an intermediary, has repeatedly tried to negotiate peace talks between the Taliban and Kabul. The situation in Afghanistan remains tense.