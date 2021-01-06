A soldier associated with the radical Taliban movement (banned in the Russian Federation) killed seven soldiers of the Afghan National Army and left his post in the southern province of Ghazni, reports RIA News.

According to the source, the servicemen were poisoned and shot. The attacker fled with weapons and ammunition.

It is noted that the Taliban group claimed responsibility for the incident.

Earlier it was reported that in Afghanistan, members of the radical Taliban organization banned in the Russian Federation hijacked a bus, taking its passengers hostage.

Armed bandits attacked a bus and hijacked it in an unknown direction in the northwestern province of Herat.