The Taliban promised general amnesty when they took control of Kabul, but in just six months in the Emirate there have been reports of purges against former government officials, members of the security forces and former collaborators with international troops. A recent United Nations report accessed by Reuters revealed that the Islamists have carried out more than a hundred extrajudicial executions.

“Unama (the UN mission in Afghanistan) continues to receive credible reports of murders, enforced disappearances and other violations,” the study says. The Secretary General of the UN, António Guterres, denounced in his last appearance before the Security Council that “more than two thirds” of these victims were executed extrajudicially.

This report by the international organization comes two months after the Human Rights Watch (HRW) complaint about the murder and disappearance of a hundred former members of the security forces in four Afghan provinces. The HRW investigation also warned of the growing risk for “human rights defenders and journalists, who are subjected to greater intimidation and arbitrary arrests with each passing day.” The work of local reporters is increasingly complicated and in recent days the authorities have arrested Abdul Waris Hasrat and Aslam Hijab, reporters for the Ariana channel.

These documented complaints on the ground contrast with the Taliban’s discourse abroad. The Islamists had the opportunity to travel to Oslo two weeks ago to hold “humanitarian talks” and tried to unfreeze the arrival of funds for humanitarian aid, the problem is the enormous mistrust on the part of donors. The UN has managed to get some help through its agencies, but it is only a minimal part of the support that arrived before the establishment of the Emirate and that was key for the payment of salaries in public sectors such as education or health.

Neither inclusive nor tolerant



Along with the amnesty, the Islamists also promised a government that is inclusive and tolerant of minorities and women, but the Executive is made up only of men from the Taliban movement and mostly from the Pashtun ethnic group.

The restrictions imposed on women are increasingly reminiscent of the first Emirate and there are concerns about the disappearance of activists detained by Islamist forces and their whereabouts remain unknown. Mursal Ayar, a member of the human rights group Junbish-e-Zanan, was the last to join the list of detainees that also includes Tamana Paryani and Parwana Ibrahimkhil, three of the key faces in the mobilizations to demand the rights of the women. Whenever the Taliban are asked about their situation, they say that they know nothing about them and that they are investigating what happened.

In the last week, the country’s universities have reopened, but very few women have returned to the classroom and secondary schools remain closed to female students, despite the fact that the Islamists insist that they will reopen their doors “soon”. The words and promises of the current leaders do not correspond to their actions.