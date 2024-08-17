The Taliban movement has proposed an exchange of delegations with Russia to explore cooperation

Taliban Movement (is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities, banned in Russia) proposed a mutual exchange of delegations with Russia to explore potential areas of mutual cooperation between the two states, said Suhail Shaheen, head of the movement’s political bureau in Qatar. This is written by RIA Novosti.

“It is necessary that both countries have the opportunity to work together,” he stressed.

Shahin called on Moscow to send a delegation to Kabul, and said Afghanistan could do the same. Russian-Afghan relations have great prospects, he said.

Earlier, the Taliban expressed a high assessment of relations with Russia and confirmed their readiness to remove the “existing obstacle.” The Taliban government aims to actively develop relations with Russia.