Since resuming the government of Afghanistan in 2021, the Taliban has already taken away several women’s rights | Photo: EFE/EPA/SAMIULLAH POPAL

The Taliban government ordered this Thursday (10) the dismissal of all women in Afghanistan who go to work without headscarves in public administration, in addition to preventing the entry of visitors who do not comply with the rule.

The instruction was given during a meeting between representatives of different ministries for the implementation of the leadership’s decrees, informed the Ministry of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, the government body in charge of compliance with Islamic law and the punishments of those who do not follow it.

“Women who work in the Emirate Administration – as the Taliban regime is called – and do not wear a headscarf must be fired, in the same way that visiting women who do not wear a headscarf will not be allowed to visit the offices,” says the rule.

Although the folder does not provide details on the type of veil required, in previous orders fundamentalists have specified that the veil must cover women from head to toe.

According to activist Nahid Noori, “women and girls already wear the veil in Afghanistan, and those who worked in the previous government also wore the veil, but now the Taliban recommend their own style of wearing the veil,” she explained to EFE. .

The Ministry of Virtue also urged all government officials to demonstrate their “character and appearance in accordance with sharia”, or Islamic law.

Although the Taliban had already banned women from working in most parts of the country, some positions have been kept for them, mainly in the offices dedicated to women’s care, which also prohibit contact with men who are not family or acquaintances.

The statement urges all Afghan government ministries and directorates to “fully” implement the Ministry of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice rules in all departments.