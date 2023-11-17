Home page politics

From: Ulrike Hagen

Press Split

A Taliban leader solicited donations for the organization, which is classified as a terrorist organization, unmolested in a mosque in Cologne.

Cologne – A high-ranking official in the organization classified as a terrorist organization Taliban campaigned for donations on Thursday evening (November 16th) in the premises of a mosque in Cologne. According to the association, Abdul Bari Omar’s appearance in the rooms of the mosque of the Turkish-Islamic Union (Ditib) took place without his knowledge. He distanced himself from the performance. The Foreign Office and integration officers strongly criticize the incident.

A Taliban leader went unmolested in a Cologne mosque to solicit donations for an organization classified as a terrorist organization. (Symbolic image) © Federico Gambarini/dpa

Taliban official appears in the Ditib mosque – Foreign Office with sharp criticism

“We strongly condemn the appearance of #Taliban representative Abdul Bari Omar in Cologne,” said the Federal Foreign Office (AA) on Friday evening on the X platform (formerly Twitter). Like the Taliban official who served as director of the Taliban’s National Food and Drug Administration in Afghanistan is known, was able to reach Germany is unclear.

The trip was not announced to the AA and the man was not issued a visa before entering Germany. “We are examining further measures in close cooperation with the internal authorities and partners,” it says.

The Ditib, the Turkish-Islamic Union of the Institute for Religion, represents over 900 communities and is the most influential Muslim association in Germany. The association says it made the rooms of the mosque in Cologne-Chorweiler available without knowing which guests would appear. The rooms were simply organized for the “Afghan Cultural Association Cologne Meschenich” as a religiously announced event.

“Contrary to contractual agreement, this turned into a political event to which a speaker unknown to us was invited,” explains the Ditib Köln-Chorweiler. The club was banned from entering the building. “We are deeply disappointed that our trust has been exploited in such a way.”

“New escalation level”: Integration Council demands consequences

Civan Akbulut, a member of the Essen City Integration Council, shared a video of the event on X and stated: “Taliban official Dr. Abdulbari Omar was invited by the Ditib Cologne Chorweiler. There he promoted the Taliban.” Akbulut describes this as a new level of escalation and demands: “The Ditib association must now be finally broken up, the ringleaders arrested and the Turkish religious attachés expelled.”

“Nothing can be justified”: Cologne member of the Bundestag demands immediate clarification

The CDU Bundestag member Serap Güler from Cologne commented to the editorial network Germany RND: “This visit is astonishing. “I expect the Ditib headquarters to immediately clarify how this visit came about and whether they knew that the community in Chorweiler had invited or received a Taliban representative and held an event with him.” The politician added: “Nothing can justify this.”

It is not the first incident of this kind. Because of the Hate speech by an AKP MP in a mosque in Neuss The Turkish ambassador had to start work at the Foreign Office in January. The CDU has been openly calling for a new approach to mosque associations like Ditib for a long time.