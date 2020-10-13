Thousands of civilians escape the fighting in Lashkar Gah, capital of Helmand province, and its nearest districts. The Taliban Step Up With Large-Scale Offensive In Afghanistan with which they try to regain control “of several areas that the government seized from us a few months ago,” insurgent spokesman Qari Yusuf told the Tolo network.

“They have blocked most of the accesses, our forces were asleep and the commanders only realized the danger when the enemy was practically at the gates of the city,” he lamented Bashir Ahmad Shakir, one of the local leaders, in statements made to the local press.

The offensive started last week with several coordinated attacks in different districts and intensified throughout the weekend with the advance on the capital. The violence of the attack even forced the United States to react, whose planes carried out several surgical bombings in support of the Afghan forces on Monday, something that had not happened since the signing of the agreement with the Taliban on February 29.

The insurgent claw comes in the middle of a dialogue of peace and ruins his commitment not to attack.



The insurgency negotiates peace with the Government in Doha, but at the same time it intensifies operations on the ground in a true show of force. This advance in Helmand comes just days after US President Donald Trump announced via Twitter that he would like to have his troops home before Christmas, a message that the Taliban welcomed. Afghan analysts showed their pessimism about the near future and they stressed that, if with thousands of US soldiers still on the ground they are capable of these operations, what will they do after their departure?

“Responsible” withdrawal



The increase in tension in Helmand also provoked the reaction of the head of the United States board of generals, Mark Milley, who indicated in an interview with the radio station NPR that the withdrawal of the last 4,500 soldiers it depends on a reduction in attacks by the Taliban and progress in peace negotiations because “we are trying to end a war in a deliberately responsible way.” From February to the present the withdrawal is advancing and 8,000 soldiers have already left the Asian country.

Afghan special forces responded and in the last 24 hours “At least 23 Taliban have died and we have established five new checkpoints”reported from the Kabul Defense Ministry. The NATO commander in the country, General Scott Miller, called on the insurgency “to end the offensive in Helmand and to reduce violence in the rest of the country. It is not in tune with the pact that we signed with them and it damages the negotiations between Afghans in Doha. According to the agreement sealed with the United States, the Taliban promised not to attack cities.

The insurgent advance is accompanied by an intense campaign on social networks with ads that mimic the aesthetics of the jihadist group Islamic State and show its mujahideen (holy warriors) victorious on the battlefield.