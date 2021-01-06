A soldier associated with the Taliban terrorist group (banned in Russia) killed seven Afghan National Army personnel in Ghazni province. Reported by RIA News citing the source.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, the military were poisoned and shot. The attacker left his post and fled with weapons and ammunition. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the killing.

Earlier in January, gunmen hijacked a bus carrying dozens of passengers in Herat province in western Afghanistan. A few hours later, the police released the driver and passengers of the bus. In total, 15 people were rescued, including a child.

The Taliban was formed in 1994 at the height of the Afghan civil war. In 1996-2001, the Taliban were in power in the country, and after being overthrown in 2001, they began to wage a guerrilla war with government and NATO forces in Afghanistan and Pakistan.