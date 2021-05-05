A family flees fighting between the Taliban and government forces in the Afghan province of Helmand on Wednesday. WATAN YAR / EFE

Local officials admitted on Wednesday that the Taliban have seized a district in Baghlan province, in northern Afghanistan. If they consolidate their positions, it would be the first they have conquered since May 1, when the United States and NATO began the formal withdrawal of their troops. The insurgents are trying to capitalize on the psychological effect of that step with a simultaneous offensive in different Afghan provinces. For now, the security forces have repelled most of the attacks, although there are doubts about their long-term ability without the help of foreign soldiers.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced on Twitter that his fighters had captured the Barka administrative headquarters, the police headquarters and several checkpoints overnight on Tuesday. A spokesman for the provincial police, Jawid Basharat, quoted by ToloTV, confirmed the clashes, but assured that “the security forces have made a tactical withdrawal and are preparing a counterattack.”

In addition to that remote northeastern region of Baghlan, the Taliban have been trying for two days to seize Baghlan-e-Markazi, closer to the provincial capital, Puli Khumri. Since last weekend, the militia has launched similar operations in seven other Afghan provinces, including Ghazni (in the southeast) and Kandahar and Helmand (in the south). Some observers speak of a “major offensive”, especially after the attempt on Monday to break through the defenses of Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand, from several fronts. The intensity of these combats has been echoed by Doctors Without Borders, whose hospital in that city has treated 53 gunshot and shrapnel injuries since Tuesday.

It is not clear if this is a coordinated offensive. The insurgents, who have continued to attack Afghan security forces despite the agreement signed with the United States last year, take advantage of the thaw in the mountains in the north of the country each spring and the end of the first harvest in the south to try to advance your positions. This year, the coincidence with the beginning of the withdrawal of US and NATO troops raises concerns that they will go a step further. Conquering a provincial capital would undoubtedly give them a propaganda triumph of the first magnitude.

“The fighting has intensified in recent days in Helmand, Ghazni, Kandahar, Farah and last night in Baghlan,” admits Ali Yawar Adili of the Afghan Analysts Network (AAN) political research and analysis center in a telephone conversation from Kabul. However, this analyst recalls that both Lashkar Gah and Kandahar itself were already the object of a major attack last fall that required US air support. “It is something periodic,” he points out. The question is what will happen when that help is no longer available. “For now, the Afghan security forces have managed to stop them,” he underlines without hiding that he is concerned that they will be able to maintain their cohesion against the militia.

Although the United States has not withdrawn by May 1 as the Trump Administration agreed with the Taliban, that day the withdrawal of its 2,500 soldiers (and 7,000 from NATO) began. The goal set by President Joe Biden is for all of his troops to be out by September 11, the 20th anniversary of the Al Qaeda attacks on the Twin Towers and the Pentagon. But, according to ToloTV, Washington and the insurgents are negotiating the possibility of the exit being completed by early July.

In an article published this week in the American magazine Foreign Affairs, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani writes that the government and security forces are “fully prepared to defend [la] population after the departure of the North American troops ”. Ghani says the US decision has forced the Taliban to choose whether they “want to be interlocutors [políticos] credible “or whether” they will foster more chaos and violence. ” Few Afghans doubt that they will try to gain territory. Where there is some discrepancy is whether they will be able to seize power by military means.