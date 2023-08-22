The Taliban have killed 218 Afghan ex-servicemen, police officers and government employees since taking power in Afghanistan. That report the United Nations in a report published Tuesday. The Taliban, back in power in Afghanistan since August 2021, murdered the Afghans despite previously promised “general amnesty” for old enemies. The UN conducted the investigation by interviewing families and other people involved in Afghanistan, among other places.

Half of the murders occurred in the four months after the Taliban took power. That was the period when foreign troops withdrew from Afghanistan. In 2022, the UN registered seventy murders. Often the victims were held briefly before being killed by the Taliban. The Taliban-led Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a response that it had not received any reports of non-compliance with the amnesty rules and said it was investigating possible incidents.

The UN registered a total of 800 incidents of human rights violations, including arbitrary arrests, disappearances and torture. The organization also says that detailed investigation of all incidents is difficult due to the limited information available to the authorities de facto authorities give. This makes it difficult for perpetrators to be punished. The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led by the Taliban, denies in the report that a single former soldier has been detained or tortured. Only former employees of the previous government who joined opposition groups have been arrested, according to the ministry.