John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council, said the dead man was a top leader of Islamic State-Khorasan, but his name was not released. | Photo: EFE/EPA/OLIVER CONTRERAS

The US government said on Tuesday that the Islamic State leader who masterminded the August 2021 suicide bombing at Kabul airport that killed 13 US service members and 170 Afghan civilians was killed by the Taliban.

The attack took place during the disastrous withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, during which the Taliban regained control of the country.

Although the US government did not name this leader, the National Security Council’s strategic communications coordinator, John Kirby, said in a statement that “he was an important leader of the Islamic State-Khorasan [afiliado do grupo terrorista que

atua no Afeganistão e na região] directly involved in planning operations such as Abbey Gate, and will now no longer be able to plan or conduct attacks,” he said, referring to the entrance to Kabul airport.