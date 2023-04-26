The ringleader behind the attack that occurred during the hasty flight of US troops from the country, which left 13 soldiers and 170 Afghans dead, was a member of the Islamic State and was surprised in a ground operation carried out by the current Afghan government, a rival of this organization. Islamist.

A Taliban ground assault killed the Islamic State militant who spearheaded the 2021 suicide bombing at Kabul airport that left 13 US soldiers and some 170 Afghans dead during the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan, US officials said Tuesday.

Initially, neither the United States — nor apparently the Taliban — knew the mastermind had been killed. He was killed during a series of fighting earlier this month in southern Afghanistan between the Taliban and the Islamic State group affiliate, according to several officials.

But in recent days, US intelligence services confirmed “with great certainty” that the leader of the Islamic State had been killed, a senior US administration official was able to say.

Over the weekend, the US military began informing the families of the 11 Marines, the sailor and the soldier who died in the Abbey Gate explosion, sharing the information in a private group messaging chat. The father of one of the Marines said death brings little comfort.

“No matter what happens, it’s not going to bring Taylor back and I understand that,” Darin Hoover, father of Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover, said in a phone call with The Associated Press. “The only thing his mother and I can do now is advocate for him. All we want is the truth. And we don’t have it. That’s the frustrating part.”

This image from video released by the Department of Defense shows U.S. Marines around the scene at Abbey Gate outside Hamid Karzai International Airport on August 26, 2021, in Kabul Afghanistan, after a suicide bomber detonated an explosion. PA

Hoover lamented that he and his son’s mother, Kelly Henson, have spent the past year and a half mourning his death and praying that the Biden administration is held accountable for managing the recall. The assassination of the leader of the Islamic State group, Hoover said, does not help them at all.

Hoover said the Marines provided him with only limited information and did not identify the Islamic State leader or give the circumstances of his death. US officials declined to provide many details due to intelligence-gathering sensitivities.

The administration official said it was his “moral responsibility” to let the families of the victims know that the “mastermind” and “most responsible for the airport attack” had been removed from the battlefield. The official added that the intelligence services had determined that the leader “continued to be a key conspirator and supervisor” of the group.

Several officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters, said the United States played no role in the killing and did not coordinate with the Taliban at all. The administration official called the Taliban action “significant” and said the US only learned of the operation through its “above-the-horizon” intelligence capabilities.

Hoover is part of a group of 12 Gold Star families who have kept in touch since the attack, supporting each other and sharing information through chat messages. The chat was created by Cheryl Rex, mother of PFC Dylan Merola, who was killed in the blast.

Rex, who has been very critical of the Biden administration’s management of the withdrawal, told AP that it was through the chat group that they were informed late Monday of the death, while they were waiting for official confirmation of the death. US military authorities.

An attack produced in the chaos that meant the withdrawal of troops from Kabul

The fallen service members were among thousands of Afghans frantically trying to board one of the crowded flights leaving the country on August 26, 2021 following the brutal Taliban takeover. The scene of despair quickly turned to horror when a suicide bomber carried out an attack. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility.

The explosion at Abbey Gate occurred hours after Western authorities warned of the possibility of a major attack and urged the population to leave the airport. But Afghans, desperate to escape the country in the final days of a US-led evacuation before the country officially ended its 20-year presence, largely ignored that advice.

President Joe Biden watches as a transport team moves a box containing the remains of Marine Corps Private First Class Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, from Norco, California, upon his return on August 29, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. AP – Carolyn Kaster

The Afghan branch of Islamic State – dubbed Islamic State-Khorasan – numbers up to 4,000 members and is the Taliban’s staunchest enemy and main military threat. The group has continued to carry out attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover, especially against minority groups in the country.

After the Trump administration reached an agreement with the Taliban in 2020 to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan and the Biden administration followed through on that agreement in 2021, there had been hopes in Washington that the Taliban’s desire to get international recognition and help for the impoverished population of the country could moderate their behavior.

But relations between the United States and the Taliban have continued to deteriorate since the Taliban imposed draconian new measures that ban girls from school and exclude women from work in international aid and health agencies.

However, a line of communication continues to exist between the two parties, led by the US special envoy for Afghanistan, Tom West. West’s contacts are mainly with Taliban officials in Kabul and not with the group’s more ideological wing, based in Kandahar.

The US decision to withdraw all troops fueled the rapid collapse of the Afghan government and military, which the US had supported for nearly two decades, and the return to power of the Taliban. As a result, President Joe Biden ordered a sweeping review that looked at “everything from top to bottom” and was made public earlier this month.

In the public version of the review, the Biden Executive largely blamed President Donald Trump for the deadly and chaotic 2021 withdrawal, which was punctuated by the Abbey Gate suicide bombing.

News of the carnage came the same day that Biden formally announced that he would seek a second term as president, offering a reminder of one of the most difficult chapters of his presidency. The disastrous withdrawal was, at the time, the biggest crisis the relatively new administration had faced. He questioned the competence and experience of Biden and his team, the two fundamental pillars of his campaign for the White House.

