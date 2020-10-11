The official representative of the radical Taliban movement (banned in the Russian Federation) Zabiullah Mujahid on Saturday, October 10, in an interview CBS News stated that the Taliban hope that the current US President Donald Trump will win the upcoming presidential elections in the country.

“We hope he wins the elections and ends the US military presence in Afghanistan,” Mujahid said in a telephone interview with the TV channel.

Another movement spokesman noted that the news of Trump’s COVID-19 illness raised concerns about his health.

“Trump may be ridiculous for the rest of the world, but he thinks sensibly and is a wise man for the Taliban (movement is prohibited in the Russian Federation),” the source said.

At the same time, a spokesman for Trump’s headquarters told the channel that the head of the White House rejects support for the Taliban, and they should know that Trump will always defend American interests in any way necessary.

Earlier, the movement welcomed the announcement of the American president about the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan before Christmas.

In August, the American leader announced that he intends to leave about 4 thousand US soldiers in Afghanistan. At the same time, the American leader did not specify the date.

On July 15, the US Department of Defense officially confirmed the withdrawal of US forces from five military bases in Afghanistan.

At the beginning of the year, the United States and the Taliban movement banned in Russia signed a peace agreement, according to which the American side was to reduce the number of troops in Afghanistan from 12 thousand to 8.6 thousand people within 135 days, and then continue the withdrawal of its military contingent and NATO forces for 14 months.

The military operation in Afghanistan has been going on since October 2001. At the peak of the campaign in 2010-2013, the number of Western forces in this country exceeded 150 thousand. The main combat forces of the United States and NATO were withdrawn from Afghanistan in 2014.