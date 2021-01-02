In Afghanistan, members of the radical Taliban organization banned in Russia hijacked a bus, taking its passengers hostage, the agency reports. Xinhua citing a knowledgeable source.

Armed bandits attacked and hijacked a bus in an unknown direction in the northwestern province of Herat at about 07:00 local time. It is noted that there were dozens of passengers in the cabin. Their exact number has not yet been announced.

Law enforcers began a special operation to free the hostages.

Recall that on the morning of January 2, a police patrol was ambushed by the Taliban in the Afghan province of Nangarhar. Six police officers were killed and four others were injured.