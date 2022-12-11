Afghan forces linked to the Taliban regime fired on Sunday at people who were at a checkpoint located on the border with Pakistan, killing six civilians, announced the Pakistani army, which retaliated.

More than 12 people were wounded by these “unprovoked and indiscriminate shootings” near the town of Chaman in Pakistan’s Baluchistan province, the army said.

“Pakistani forces responded appropriately and measuredly to this unwarranted aggression and refrained from shooting innocent civilians,” the statement said. “Pakistan has also reached out to authorities in Kabul to underline the seriousness of the situation and ask for strict measures to prevent any further incidents of this kind.”

The clash occurred as Afghan forces attempted to close part of the border fence, according to a senior official in Baluchistan’s regional government.