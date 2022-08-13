





The Taliban violently dispersed, with gunfire and rifle butts, a demonstration by women demanding the right to work and education on Saturday in Kabul, nearly a year after Islamic fundamentalists seized power in Afghanistan.

About 40 women, who chanted “Bread, work and freedom!”, paraded in front of the Ministry of Education. But about five minutes into the march, a group of Taliban fighters dispersed them by firing bursts into the air.

Protesters carried a banner that read: “August 15 is a gloomy day”, referring to the 2021 date of the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul.

“Justice, justice. We are tired of ignorance”, they shouted before the dispersion.

The Taliban, in military uniform and armed with assault rifles, blocked the way and began shooting into the air for several seconds.

One of them simulated a shot at the protesters, noted an AFP reporter.

Some protesters took refuge in nearby stores, but were chased and beaten with butts.

“Unfortunately, the Taliban who are part of the intelligence services came and fired in the air,” Zholia Parsi, one of the organizers of the demonstration, told AFP.

“They dispersed the girls, ripped off their banners and confiscated the cell phones of many of them,” he added.

Munisa Mubariz, one of the protesters, promised to continue fighting for women’s rights. “If the Taliban wants to silence that voice, they won’t be able to. Let’s protest from our homes.”

The Taliban also beat up some journalists covering the protest.

Demonstrations by women to demand more rights are increasingly rare in the capital, especially after the arrest earlier this year of several organizers.

– Full veil mandatory in public –

After returning to power in August 2021, Islamic fundamentalists gradually ended the freedoms that women had gained over the past 20 years following the fall of their previous regime (1996-2001).

The Taliban has imposed a series of restrictions on civil society, many of which are designed to subject women to their fundamentalist conception of Islam.

In the latest restriction, announced in early May, the government issued a decree, approved by the supreme leader of the Taliban and Afghanistan, Hibatullah Akhundzada, that made it mandatory for women to fully cover their bodies and faces in public.

The Taliban said they preferred the burqa, the usually blue veil that covers the entire face with a mesh to hide the eyes, which was already mandatory under their first government.

However, it indicated that it would tolerate other types of veils showing only the eyes.

It also ruled that unless they have a compelling reason to go out, it’s “better for women to stay home.”

The United Nations and human rights groups have in recent months criticized the Taliban government for imposing restrictions on women.

Human Rights Watch on Thursday called on the Taliban to “reverse their horrible and misogynistic decision” to ban women from education.

“It would send a message that the Taliban are willing to reconsider their most heinous actions,” said Fereshta Abbasi, the NGO’s Afghanistan researcher.

Over the past two decades, Afghan women have gained freedom by going back to school or applying for jobs in all sectors.

Currently, they have been kicked out of most government jobs or given pay cuts and stay-at-home orders.







