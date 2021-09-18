In addition to the animals, the zoo in the Afghan capital Kabul now also shows armed Taliban fighters. They mix with their Kalashnikovs and other firearms among the visitors, many of whom are children.











For many of the Taliban fighters from Afghanistan’s hinterland, it is their first time in a city. In the zoo they take selfies and pose for group photos, reports a reporter from the French news agency AFP.

A Taliban fighter touches the antlers of a deer at the Kabul Zoo. © AFP



Just over a month after the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, leaders of the group have replaced the women’s ministry with an all-male ministry of “immorality and virtue.” The ministry should help enforce the rigid interpretation of Islam.

Explosions

In the meantime, there have been attacks in two places in the country this weekend, at least one of which was directed against the Taliban. According to witnesses, a series of three explosions took place on Saturday in Jalalabad, the capital of the eastern province of Nangarhar, targeting vehicles belonging to the Muslim extremists. At least three people were killed and 20 injured.

No one has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, but an increasingly violent IS group is headquartered in eastern Afghanistan. The Taliban and IS are enemies of each other. It is not yet clear whether any Taliban members are among the dead and injured.

A sticky bomb exploded in the capital Kabul on the same day. Two people were injured, according to police. The target of the bomb was not immediately clear.

Taliban fighters eat ice cream at the zoo in Kabul. © EPA



Watch our videos about the situation in Afghanistan here