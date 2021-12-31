Taliban movement (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) said it would not force Afghan men to grow beards, despite advising against shaving. Writes about it RIA News with reference to the statement of the ministry of conscription, orientation, good command and prohibition of the reprehensible.

The report says the Taliban have no right to force anyone to grow a beard or even persecute for their absence. Therefore, having a long beard is just a recommendation that you can refuse.

Earlier in December, Taliban officials ordered the closure of all saunas and swimming pools in the Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif under the pretext of fighting “propaganda of prostitution.” It was noted that only men’s baths with separate rooms were allowed to work, women’s baths were completely closed in the city.