The Taliban violently dispersed a protest held by women in Kabul, Afghanistan. The protesters protested for the right to work and education. The information is from AFP.

The women’s group met in front of the Ministry of Education. Shortly after the protest began, members of the Taliban came to the scene and began firing bursts into the air. According to the AFP, some protesters were persecuted and beaten. Journalists covering the act were also attacked.

The protest comes days before the Taliban completes 1 year at the helm of the Afghan government. The group regained power in the country on August 15, 2021. Since returning to power, women’s rights have been reviewed, although they said they would respect them as long as they were in line with Islamic law.

Some of the protesters did not wear veils on their faces. The act contradicts the Taliban’s ruling published in May, which obliges women to cover their faces, recommending the use of the burqa. The decree also recommends that the female population stay at home, unless they have a “important work” to run on the street.

Since the Taliban regained power, women have been banned from traveling alone. They are also being fired from their jobs or taking pay cuts.

The group also prohibited girls from having access to secondary education, that is, from the 6th grade, until a plan is defined that complies with the rules of Islamic Law. When the Taliban led Afghanistan for the first time, between 1996 and 2001, adolescent girls and women were also unable to study and work.