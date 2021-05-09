Taliban spokesman (banned in Russia) Zabiullah Mujahid denied accusations of Afghan leader Ashraf Ghani of involvement in the bombing of a school in Kabul. On Sunday, May 9, reports Al araby…

According to him, Mujahid said that the movement was not involved in the attack and condemned the attack on a girls’ school in the Afghan capital. In addition, he accused IS of organizing the explosion (banned in Russia).

EU Mission to Afghanistan says school bombings in Kabul are “flagrant and heinous violation of international humanitarian law”

“The perpetrators must be held accountable, and those who support their actions must feel complete shame. This attack is an attack not only on the Afghan population, but also on all those around the world who respect the equal rights of women and girls, and on all those who value education and the right of children to shape their future, ”reads a statement published on website missions.

On May 8, according to Reuters, at least 55 people were killed in the bombings near a school in the western part of the capital of Afghanistan, and another 150 were injured. A car bomb exploded in front of a public girls’ school in Kabul. At the moment, the Afghan Ministry of Internal Affairs has officially confirmed the death of 30 people and injuries to 52. It is noted that most of the dead and injured are school students who were returning home after classes.