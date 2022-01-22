The new Afghan Taliban power considers itself entitled to crack down on dissidents and arrest “illegal” protesters, its top spokesman said on Saturday, as concern grows over the disappearance of two female activists.

In an interview with AFP, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid denied that the two women had been detained, but said the authorities “have the right to arrest and detain those who break the law.”

“No one should provoke disturbances, because it disturbs law and order,” he warned.

According to Afghan feminist activists, the two women – Taman Zaryabi Paryani and Parwana Ibrahimkhel – were arrested this week at their homes in Kabul after participating in a demonstration.

The United Nations Mission in Afghanistan has urged the government to “provide information” on the whereabouts of both, to no avail so far.

Since coming to power in August, facilitated by the hasty withdrawal of US troops, the Taliban has resorted to repression to try to contain the protests, multiplying the beatings of journalists and the arrest of critics.

In recent months, there have been a few small gatherings of women, whose rights have improved during the twenty years the Taliban have been out of power in this patriarchal Muslim nation.

None of these protests were authorised, prompting Zabihullah Mujahid to claim that “in any country these people would have been arrested”.

“We do not allow illegal activities,” stressed the spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

– “Newbie” employees –

The Taliban refrained from taking measures at the national level that could upset the international community and block the flow of funds from abroad to those who urgently need help.

But provincial authorities issued guidelines and decrees based on local interpretations of the law and Islamic traditions that restricted women’s rights.

High school students have not been able to return to schools in the provinces, where many universities have closed, and women have been prevented from working in public administration.

Women on long journeys must also be accompanied by a male relative, and street signs order them to wear the burqa, a veil that covers the entire face with a cloth net over the eyes.

In Bagdis province (northwest), religious police have threatened to shoot women working for NGOs if they do not wear a burqa, officials said on Friday.

Mujahid, who also serves as deputy minister of Culture and Information, played down these threats and intimidation, claiming that these regional forces were made up of “newbies (…) and not very professional”.

“They have no training,” he explained.

– Negotiations in Norway –

Mujahid insists the new regime supports women’s rights, but these are interpreted in light of Islamic law.

“Even without these requirements [da comunidade internacional], we see the need for women to work and receive education”, he said, without giving a precise date for the reopening of educational centers.

This will happen “next year”, but “we cannot set a date”, due to economic problems and the inexperience of the new authorities, he explained.

A delegation from the Taliban government, led by Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, traveled to Norway on Saturday to meet between Monday and Wednesday with officials from the United States, the European Union and other nations from which it expects financial support, as well as as well as with representatives of Afghan civil society with the presence of women.

This will be the Taliban’s first visit to a western country since they came to power.

Since then, the humanitarian situation has deteriorated noticeably.

International aid, which represented 80% of the Afghan budget, ceased and the United States froze 9.5 billion dollars that the Afghan Central Bank has abroad.

Hunger currently threatens 23 million Afghans, 55% of the population, according to the UN, which is asking for $5 billion this year to contain the crisis.

“The Islamic Emirate has taken steps to meet the demands of the Western world and we hope to strengthen diplomatic relations with all countries,” concluded Mujahid.

