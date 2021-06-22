Militants of the Taliban terrorist organization banned in Russia have seized the Imam Sahib area in Afghanistan, The Hill reports. The video from the scene was published by the Militarist Telegram channel.

The footage shows how the soldiers of the Afghan army surrender to the Taliban along with all weapons and military equipment. According to the newspaper, the head of the group Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the responsibility of the terrorists for the seizure of the region.

It is noted that the proximity of the captured area to the country’s border with Tajikistan makes it key for the Afghan authorities. Imam Sahib is located next to the supply route from Central Asia.

According to official figures, attacks by the Taliban in general have sharply increased after the US decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan. Now the Taliban are fighting with government officials in 26 of the 34 provinces of the country. After the war, the most active phase of which ended in 2001, thousands of unexploded mines and shells remained on Afghan territory.

On June 9, it became known that the Taliban had killed ten employees of the British-American NGO Halo Trust, the country’s largest mine clearance organization. Militants attacked a workers’ camp in Baghlan province and opened fire, injuring 14 people, police said.

The official withdrawal of US and NATO troops from Afghanistan began on May 1 and will last until September 11, although the actual withdrawal of troops began in April.