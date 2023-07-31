Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 7/30/2023 – 6:18 pm Share

The group claims that music “disorientates youth and destroys society”. When the Taliban first came to power in the 1990s, non-religious music was banned. Taliban religious police burned several musical instruments in Afghanistan’s western province of Herat, according to a report by the state-run Bakhtar news agency published in this article. Sunday (30/07).

The leader of the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice in the province, Sheikh Aziz al-Rahman al-Muhajir, justified that music leads to “the disorientation of youth and the destruction of society”, and can corrupt people, according to with quotes from the report.

Footage released by the Taliban ministry shows officials gathered around a pile of burning musical instruments and speakers, including guitars and organs.

The Taliban, during their first regime in Afghanistan, between 1996 and 2001, even banned non-religious music in the country – which has a strong musical tradition, influenced mainly by Iranian and Indian classical music.

Afghanistan also has a thriving pop music scene, which adds electronic instruments and danceable beats to more traditional beats.

Both musical segments flourished over the last 20 years in the country, before the Taliban regained power in August 2021, in the wake of the withdrawal of US and NATO forces from Afghan territory.

Students and faculty at the National Institute of Music of Afghanistan, once famous for its inclusiveness, have not returned to classrooms since the Taliban takeover. Many musicians also fled the country fearing repression.

Restricted rights

Two years ago, the Taliban promised a more moderate government than when it was in power in the late 1990s. The group has said, for example, that it would not undermine the rights of women and minorities. But instead, it reintroduced tough measures in line with its strict interpretation of Islamic law, the sharia.

In those nearly two years, the Taliban carried out public executions, banned the education of girls beyond the sixth grade, and also banned women from most forms of employment.

Recently, the regime announced that all women’s beauty salons – a source of income for thousands of Afghan women – should be closed because they offered services prohibited by Islam.

ek (AFP, DPA)