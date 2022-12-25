The Taliban administration in Afghanistan ordered on Saturday (24.Dec.2022) that all employees of local and foreign NGOs stop working until further notice. In a letter, the country’s Ministry of Economy said that some of them were not respecting the Islamic dress code. The information is from Reuters🇧🇷

The UN (United Nations) criticized the measure, saying it would affect humanitarian operations as winter hits Afghanistan, a country in economic crisis. The argument used by the Taliban to prohibit women from working in NGOs was used by the regime, last week, to prevent them from attending Afghan universities.

according to Reuters, non-governmental organizations were advised not to employ women. Ramiz Alakbarov, deputy UN special representative for Afghanistan and humanitarian coordinator, said the United Nations had not received the request.

The spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Economy, Abdulrahman Habib, stated that the guidance is valid for the end, an independent body that brings together humanitarian organizations in Afghanistan. It does not include the UN, but more than 180 local and international NGOs.

The UN representative said that contracted NGOs carry out part of the activities of the United Nations and would be heavily impacted.

🇧🇷Many of our programs will be affected”, he said, adding that organizations need women to assess humanitarian needs and identify beneficiaries.

🇧🇷An important tenet of humanitarian aid delivery is the ability of women to participate independently and unimpeded in its distribution. So if we can’t do it in a principled way, no donor will fund programs like this one.”, spoke Alakbarov.

🇧🇷There’s never a right time for something like this. But this particular moment is very sad because during the winter people are most in need and Afghan winters are very harsh.”, he declared.

The UN representative said he would seek to meet Taliban officials to discuss the matter.

AfghanAid said it had suspended operations while consulting with other organisations. According to the international aid agency, other NGOs are taking similar actions. The organization estimates that 28 million Afghans will need humanitarian aid next year.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he was “deeply concerned” with the Taliban decision in Afghanistan.

🇧🇷Women are critical to humanitarian operations around the world. This decision could be devastating for the Afghan people.”, he wrote in his profile on twitter🇧🇷