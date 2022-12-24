Aid organizations in Afghanistan are no longer allowed to allow female employees to come to work. The reason for the decision is that some female employees would not have adhered to the regime’s strict Islamic dress code. This is stated in a letter from Taliban-appointed economy minister Qari Din Mohammed Hanif, which was sent to aid organizations on Saturday. The contents of the letter have been confirmed by the Taliban to international news agencies.

According to the ministry, “serious complaints” have been received about women employees of NGOs not wearing a “proper” headscarf or hijab. The measure applies ‘until further notice’. Organizations that do not comply with the new rule risk having their license revoked by the Taliban.

It was not immediately clear whether the ban on female employees would also apply to organizations that fall under the United Nations. In response to questions from Reuters news agency, a Taliban spokesperson said that the letter applies to organizations that fall under the Afghan coordinator for humanitarian organizations ACBAR. Although the UN is not part of this, it does work closely with the 183 national and international NGOs affiliated with ACBAR. The emergency aid of the NGOs is badly needed: some eighteen million Afghans are currently in famine.

Universities

Earlier this week, those in power already decided that female students are no longer welcome at universities in the country. It led to a few small-scale protests in the capital Kabul and the western city of Herat, among others. In Herat, the Taliban used a water cannon on Saturday to disperse the crowd.

Since the Taliban took power in the summer of 2021, women’s rights in Afghanistan have declined significantly. In July, Amnesty International presented a report in which it concluded, among other things, that the Taliban violate women’s rights in the areas of education, work and freedom of movement.