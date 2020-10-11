The official representative of the Taliban terrorist movement (banned in Russia) Zabiullah Mujahid supported the candidacy of US President Donald Trump in the next presidential elections. It is reported by RIA News…

Mujahid said he hopes Trump, if he wins, will end the US military presence in Afghanistan. A militant spokesman noted that while the US president may seem ridiculous to the rest of the world, he is a wise man for the Taliban. He also said that members of the terrorist movement were very worried when they learned that Trump had contracted the coronavirus.

Earlier, the US head said that American troops must leave Afghanistan and return home soon. It is noted that the authorities plan to reduce the American presence in the country to 2.5 thousand troops early next year.