Minister of Higher Education of Afghanistan under the Taliban (banned in Russia as terrorist) Abdul Baki Haqqani announced the resumption of studies in universities in Afghanistan. This is reported TASS.

He clarified that in provinces with a hot climate, students are allowed to return to classes from February 2, 2022, in regions with a cold climate, the educational process will resume on February 26. Exams will be held at each university before the new semester. The official refused to specify whether the girls would be allowed to take classes.

Related materials:

Classes in Afghan universities and schools were suspended at the end of August 2021 after the seizure of power in the country by the Taliban. In mid-September, junior schools reopened, but only boys and male teachers were allowed to attend. Later, the Taliban promised to return the girls to schools, but for this it is necessary to allocate separate classes in schools.

In October, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced Moscow’s plans to take students out of Afghanistan to study in Russia. “We consider it an important step for Afghan students accepted to study at Russian universities to continue their full-time education,” he said during the Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan.

The Taliban took over Afghanistan on 15 August. The government and a significant part of the higher state apparatus fled the country. Representatives of the movement assured the international community that they intend to maintain peaceful and constructive relations with all parties concerned.