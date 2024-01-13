Tali e Quali 2024: how many episodes, duration and when Carlo Conti's show on Rai 1 ends
How many episodes are planned for Tali and Quali 2024? The program hosted by Carlo Conti returns to prime time on Rai 1 from January 13th every Saturday for four new episodes. This is the version with non-famous characters of the famous Tale e Quale Show. The protagonists in each episode are 10 ordinary people who will be just like famous singers. On the jury: Loretta Goggi, Giorgio Panariello and Cristiano Malgioglio and… a fourth judge in an 'which and which' episode of the original. Below is the complete schedule.
- First episode: January 13, 2024
- Second episode: January 20, 2024
- Third episode: January 27, 2024
- Fourth episode: February 3, 2024
Duration
But how long does the show hosted by Carlo Conti on Rai 1 last? Each episode will be broadcast from 9.25pm to 11.55pm. The total duration will therefore be approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes (including advertising breaks).
Streaming and TV
Where to see Tali and which 2024 shows on live TV and live streaming? The programme, as mentioned, is broadcast on Saturday evenings at 9.25pm on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming or on demand via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.
