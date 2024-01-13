Tali e Quali 2024: how many episodes, duration and when Carlo Conti's show on Rai 1 ends

How many episodes are planned for Tali and Quali 2024? The program hosted by Carlo Conti returns to prime time on Rai 1 from January 13th every Saturday for four new episodes. This is the version with non-famous characters of the famous Tale e Quale Show. The protagonists in each episode are 10 ordinary people who will be just like famous singers. On the jury: Loretta Goggi, Giorgio Panariello and Cristiano Malgioglio and… a fourth judge in an 'which and which' episode of the original. Below is the complete schedule.

First episode: January 13, 2024

Second episode: January 20, 2024

Third episode: January 27, 2024

Fourth episode: February 3, 2024

Duration

But how long does the show hosted by Carlo Conti on Rai 1 last? Each episode will be broadcast from 9.25pm ​​to 11.55pm. The total duration will therefore be approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes (including advertising breaks).

Streaming and TV