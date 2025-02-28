The president and the counselors of Talgo They have seen How their remuneration were reduced of exercise 2024 as a consequence of the losses registered by the company, which ascended to 107 million of euros after provisioning in its accounts the fine of 116 million imposed by Renfe by delaying the delivery of the Avril trains. The reduction of the remuneration of the members of the Council continues to the announcement of the withdrawal of the variable remuneration of the workers, who have launched protests and They do not rule out strikes considering that the situation is unfair.

The manufacturer’s CEO, Gonzalo Urquijo, It is the one that has been most affected by this bad result. His compensation fell 44%moving from a metallic salary of one million euros to some 556,000 euros. In addition, he received another 39,000 euros for vehicle, life and health insurance. Urquijo still has a total of 889,878 shares of the company, which, at the closing price of 3.6 euros per title, would reach a value of 3.2 million euros in case of selling them in the market.

The president of Talgo, Carlos de Palacio and Oriol, has seen its salary cut by 30%moving from the 679,000 euros earned in 2023 to about 477,000 euros in 2024. The first person in charge of the company was also paid with 86,000 euros in kind for health insurance, life and own vehicle.

The rest of the members of the Management Committee, five in total, jointly received 1.21 million euros, a 14% increase compared to 1,057 million subscribers the previous year. During the year, The average remuneration of Talgo employees fell 2.2%standing at 44,000 euros per year, compared to 45,000 euros in the previous year.

Regarding the salaries of the counselors, the resigned José María Oriol Fabra, non -executive vice president of the company, received 120,000 euros in 2024. Among the independent counselors, Emilio Novel received 116,000 euros, John Charles Pope 90,000, Marisa Poncela 104,000 and Antonio Oporto 120,000 euros.

The remuneration report It has not been approved by Trilantic advisorsJavier Bañón and Javier Olascoaga; nor by the counselor appointed by Torreal, Pedro Manuel del Corro García Lomas, after presenting his resignation on February 10, 2025. Nor by José María Oriol Fabra, who resigned on February 14 of the same year. The remuneration of the first three have not been published.