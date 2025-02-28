Spanish trains talgo registered losses of 107.1 million eurosthe largest in its history, by provisioning in its accounting the fine of 116 million euros communicated by Renfe as penalty for the delays in the delivery of the Avril trains.

This sanction tarnished, in reality, another record year for the business of Talgo, which entered 669 million euros17 million more than the previous year (652 million). This figure would have given rise to a Ebitda of 70 million euros, below 76.5 million with which he closed 2023.

(News in expansion)