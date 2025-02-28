

02/28/2025



Updated at 7:49 p.m.





Talgo loses 107.9 million euros in 2024 after provisioning 116 million for the fine that Renfe has imposed for the delays in the delivery of the Avril trains. The company, which expects changes in the Board of Directors for the purchase of 29.9% by a Basque Consortium led by Sidenor, is dedicated to the labor conflict after the threats of the unions to carry out mobilizations for the loss of the pay by objectives, which is conditioned to the company having economic benefit. If no sanction has received from the public operator, it would have obtained profits worth 8.8 million euros, as the company has communicated this Friday to the CNMV.

Talgo regrets having finished the year after having recorded record income of 669 million euros. The manufacture of trains claims to have reserved the total amount of the maximum sanction for Renfe’s rejection in the second semester of 2024 to his allegations about the delays in the delivery of the 30 locomotives (the order has not yet been completed) of the 106 series and the closure of penalty file. «Talgo considers these latest events as a substantial change in the risk and the consequent probability of dealing with sanctions. Consequently, Talgo recorded a provision for the total amount of the maximum sanction, ”reflects the company in the presentation of results.

In spite of this, Talgo says to maintain “the technical and legal arguments that support the delays caused by factors not attributable to the company” and ensures that it will seek to achieve a solution that protects its interests and those of its shareholders, “reserving the right to go to the courts if necessary.”

