Talgo logo on the Madrid Stock Exchange Palace, in a file photo. Pablo Monge

Talgo has appointed Gonzalo Urquijo Fernández de Araoz as the company’s new CEO to replace José María Oriol, who, after 18 years as executive director, will assume the position of non-executive vice president of the board of directors from Thursday, as reported by the train manufacturer.

Gonzalo Urquijo will assume the position of CEO, he sets the objective of continuing to promote the current growth strategy through the internationalization and diversification of the company. He began his professional career in the banking sector, at Citibank and Credit Agricole, later developing his professional activity in the steel sector.

Among other positions, Urquijo has been Chief Financial Officer of Aceralia and investees, CEO of the Arcelor Group, as well as Chairman of ArcelorMittal Spain and member of the CEO of ArcelorMittal. He was also CEO of Abengoa.

“Gonzalo’s long career as an industrial manager, as well as his solid leadership experience, will help to give continuity to Talgo’s strategy to continue promoting its growth and sustainability in the long term,” said the president of Talgo, Carlos Palacio Oriol. .

“It is an honor for me to become CEO of a leading company in the sector with almost 80 years of innovation behind it, such as Talgo, and perfectly positioned to lead sustainable passenger transport at a time of transformation in the transport sector, that the path to greater efficiency and lower emissions is irreversible ”, the new CEO of Talgo stressed.