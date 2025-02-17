Talgo employees welcome the new Talgo shareholders with the threat of a call for protests whose impact could affect up to 22 railway lines (including AVE) of the whole country. The CSIF union, majority in the company, has … announced mobilizations in the company after receiving communication from the management of the rail manufacturer that will provision in its accounts the fine of 117 million euros that Renfe moved last December due to the delays in the deliveries of the Avril trains. A reserve by which workers’ representatives believe that the company will close 2024 in losses, which would directly deactivate the pay by objectives that the staff is conditioned to which Talgo closes the year with economic benefit.

According to CSIF, there are 10 million euros in salary variables that will stop entering the 2,600 employees that form the Talgo staff if on February 25 the company communicates losses in charge of last year. The pay for objectives in Talgo is conditioned to the company closing the year for benefit and can be an extra of 12% of the total gross salary Annual of each employee, according to union sources to this newspaper. In the case of bosses, the same sources point out, it can be 18%. Talgo obtained a net profit of 12.2 million euros in 2023, and between January and September 2024 accumulated profits worth 44.1 million euros.

CSIF considers that this delay should not lead to consequences on the payrolls and says not to accept this millionaire fine in its entirety, “since much of the delays were due to the impact of the pandemic, the confinement and the supplier crisis ( that caused the delay in the arrival of the material), as well as the lack of roads to perform the tests and machinists ». “In addition, it must be remembered that the Government declared Talgo Strategic Company during the pandemic so it does not seem to receive their payrolls after the work and the effort made by the workforce in this period,” says the union in A statement.

The union representation, also with a presence in Renfe, also tries to press the operator dependent on the Ministry of Transport to remove the fine, and ensures that they have requested in recent weeks a meeting with the presidency of Renfe from which they have not yet obtained answer. So they say they are forced to call stops and mobilizations in the maintenance bases of the Talgo and Tarvia trains (Maintenance company shared by Renfe and Talgo, where the majority CSIF also holds), which will affect the operation of 22 railway lines (the majority with origin and/or destination Madrid or Barcelona and connecting with the South, Levante and the north of Spain ) “By the indifference shown by Renfe to the requests of Talgo.”

CSIF announces that in the coming weeks the unemployment calendars and mobilizations will be published and ensure “regret” the inconvenience that can be caused to citizens. “We place Renfe to reconsider so as not to have to reach this situation,” they conclude in his statement. The lines affected by the possible protests would be the following:

Madrid-Alicante-Valencia, Madrid-Almería, Madrid-Leon, Madrid-Badajoz, Madrid-Burgos, Madrid-Santander, Madrid-Murcia, Madrid-Málaga-Granada, Madrid-Ourense, Madrid-Barcelona, ​​Madrid-Avilés, Barcelona- Malaga-Granada, Madrid-Cádiz, Barcelona-Sevilla, Madrid-Gijón, Figueres-Barcelona-Aliante, Cádiz-Barcelona, ​​Barcelona-Valencia, Madrid-Lugo-Ferrol, Barcelona-Salamanca, Madrid Vigo, Barcelona-Vigo-A Coruña.