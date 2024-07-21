Tales of Xillia Remastered has appeared on some retailers’ listings in Europe, specifically the Czechoslovakian stores that presented the remaster with cover art for all platforms.
According to what is basically a leak, the game It doesn’t have a release date yet but the covers (and their EAN codes) indicate that it will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch, while the PC version will presumably only arrive digitally.
Many fans have been asking for a remastered edition of the game for a long time, but there was never an official announcement from Bandai Namco. An announcement that, at this point, we imagine could arrive at any moment.
A necessary re-release?
Welcomed enthusiastically at the time, Tales of Xillia stands as one of the best chapters of the famous jRPG series and a possible remaster would allow a completely new audience to try this experience, available at the moment. PS3 only.
The game tells the story of two fascinating charactersthe young doctor Jude Mathis and the courageous adventurer Milla Maxwell: at the beginning of the adventure we will be asked to choose one of these protagonists, but their stories will intertwine over the course of events.
Both will have to face the threat posed by Rashugal’s kingdom, which he seems to have built a device capable of absorbing all the mana on the planetcondemning it to possible destruction.
Jude and Milla will meet along the way numerous characters who will decide to join them on this mission, and who will enrich a memorable cast.
#Tales #Xillia #Remastered #appeared #retailers #listings #Europe
canadian drug stores: canadian pharmacy reviews – online pharmacy canada