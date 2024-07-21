Tales of Xillia Remastered has appeared on some retailers’ listings in Europe, specifically the Czechoslovakian stores that presented the remaster with cover art for all platforms.

According to what is basically a leak, the game It doesn’t have a release date yet but the covers (and their EAN codes) indicate that it will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch, while the PC version will presumably only arrive digitally.

Many fans have been asking for a remastered edition of the game for a long time, but there was never an official announcement from Bandai Namco. An announcement that, at this point, we imagine could arrive at any moment.