Last year it came Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem to theaters, and became one of the most successful adaptations of this famous group. So, it's no surprise to hear that Nickelodeon wasn't ready to let go of this universe. Thus, at the time a sequel was announced for the big screen, as well as an animated series. After months of waiting, we already have the first look at Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtlesa show that will come to streaming in the future.

Through its social networks, Nickelodeon shared the first official look at Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtlesa series that takes place between the first and second film, and coming to Paramount+ sometime in summer 2024. This is the official description:

“The Ninja Turtles have come out of the sewers and onto the streets in this new series. This time, the pizza-loving heroes face new threats and team up with old allies to survive both teenage life and the new villains lurking in the shadows of New York City.”

As you could notice, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles leaves aside the visual style that characterized Mutant Mayhem, opting for a slightly more traditional 2D animation. This makes sense, since we are talking about a production for a streaming service, and a large-scale film. Fortunately, the turtles' next big-screen adventure is expected to feature the animation that characterized the 2023 work.

We remind you that Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles coming to Paramount+ in summer 2024. On related topics, the Ninja Turtles are coming to Fall Guys. Similarly, Mutant Mayhem will have its own video game.

Editor's Note:

Although I'm not a big fan of the visual style, I really liked it. Mutant Mayhem, so I'm willing to give this new animated series a chance. It will be interesting to see more adventures of these Turtles who do feel like teenagers of this generation.

Via: Nickelodeon