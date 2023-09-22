The announcement was accompanied with a teaser trailer, which you can view in the player below, which unfortunately offers us practically no indication on the nature of the game. Even the official description offered is rather skimpy and states that Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game “is a cozy Lord of the Rings game set in the Middle Earth universe “.

Private Division and Wētā Workshop have officially announced Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game . The new game based on The Lord of the Rings will debut during 2024 on PC and console Still to be defined.

What we know about the game

Private Division announced that it was working on a new Middle-earth game in August last year and that to do so it would collaborate with Wētā Workshopwhich for those who don’t know is the studio that created the special effects for the famous film saga The Lord of the Rings.

In May we learned from a Take-Two financial report that the game’s release is set for after March 2024. Unfortunately, the concrete information we have ends here. In fact, very little is still known about the project and today’s teaser trailer doesn’t help from this point of view.

At the time of the announcement of the collaboration with Wētā Workshop, the head of Private Division, Michel Worosz commented: “The intellectual property of The Lord of the Rings is the origin of many fantastic stories, and no one is more qualified than Weta Workshop to create a memorable new gaming experience set in Middle-earth.”

In short, to find out more we just have to wait for further official communications from Private Division and Wētā Workshop in the coming months.