BANDAI NAMCO Europe announces the arrival on your channel YouTube of the animated series Tales of Symphonia The Animation. The first episode of Sylvarant Arc is available starting today, you can find it at the end of the article, and the next ones will be released on a regular basis with Italian subtitles. The animated series consists of three distinct story arcs for a total of 11 episodes.

Before leaving you to the episode, I remind you that from the next one February 17th will be released in Europe Tales of Symphonia Remastered for Playstation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch And pc. You can find more information about the game in our previous article. Good vision.

