BANDAI NAMCO Europe has finally revealed the release date for the highly anticipated Tales of Symphonia Remastered. The title will be available worldwide on February 17, 2023 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switchwith the ability to play it on PlayStation 5 And Xbox Series X | S thanks to the backward compatibility system of the consoles.

The software house also announced that the title will be available in two editions: the Standard Edition exclusively digital and the Chosen Edition physics available on BANDAI NAMCO Store. For the latter, pre-orders are already open, and at a price of € 49.99 it will offer players a copy of the game for the chosen platform, a Steelbook case, a set of stickers and a set of prints.

We leave you now with a new trailer dedicated to Tales of Symphonia Remasteredwishing you a good vision as always.

