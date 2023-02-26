Apparently Tales of Symphonia Remastered suffers from some major ones problems technicians on Nintendo Switchand the developers posted a message on social media for to apologize of the incident, promising resolution updates.

In our review of Tales of Symphonia Remastered we did not encounter these critical issues, having been provided with a copy for PS4, but it seems that the owners of the Japanese hybrid console are complaining a lot about crashes, long load times and low quality assets.

In the post, the development team writes that it has encountered some problems with the gameplay of Tales of Symphonia Remastered for Nintendo Switch, and that it is looking for a possible solution, promising to update game owners as soon as some are available. updates.

Net of these flaws, our Christian Colli judged the remaster to be just fair, underlining how the original game still has something to say today, despite its age, but the reissue is flawed in terms of content and quality.