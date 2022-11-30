Bandai Namco released the story trailer from Tales of Symphoniato remind us what this highly appreciated Japanese RPG, set in a decadent world, will tell us.

The hero it is Lloyd Irving who, together with his friends, wants to revive the Mana by freeing it from the oppression of the Desians. With the Chosen One he will have to make a long journey to regenerate Sylvarant and save Tethe’alla, avoiding that the rebirth of one of the worlds causes the ruin of the other. He chooses who and what you want to save, but remember that every choice has a cost and you can’t save everyone.

Let’s read the official description of the game:

The action RPG Tales of Symphonia, one of the most critically acclaimed titles in the series, returns with a remastered version in high definition.

The story takes place in Sylvarant, a world on the verge of extinction due to the ruthless exploitation of mana by an evil organization believed to have been exiled 4,000 years ago by the hero Mithos.

Colette, the Chosen One, receives a prophecy from the celestial institution Cruxis, and embarks on a journey to regenerate the world with childhood friend Lloyd.

This intense and magnificent fantasy adventure is populated by multifaceted and fascinating characters.